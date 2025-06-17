Tim Tarver announces candidacy for Arvin Special Election

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Tim Tarver is one of the candidates running in the Arvin Special Election and is known for coaching basketball and his previous roles in local government.



Tim Tarver is a candidate for the Arvin Special Election.

The Special Election will be held on August 26th.

Tarver is running against two other candidates: Anabel Quintino Rubio and Henry R. Oliver.

The elected candidate will serve through the November 2026 election.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some may know him for his large presence coaching local basketball teams, and others for his previous roles in local government. Tim Tarver, who has previously served on the council and as mayor, is seeking re-election.

"As far as qualifications go, I don't think that there's a better candidate than myself," stated Tarver.

Born and raised in the City of Arvin, Tim Tarver is known for coaching the Varsity Girls' Basketball team at Arvin High School. Now running in the Arvin Special Election, Tarver says his experience serving as both mayor and council member makes him the ideal candidate to fill the vacancy on the council.

"The only reason why I'm coming back, is because I know they need balance," explained Tarver.

If elected, Tarver says he wishes to create a balance on the council so that together, they can govern more efficiently.

"We need to build a team, and that team is broken. I'm sorry," said Tarver.

According to Tarver, when he served as Mayor from 2006 to 2012, he and the council worked as a team, leading them to kick off what he calls major projects in the city including Measure L--a one percent sales tax used for roads and public safety—the Arvin BC Learning Center, and Garden in the Sun Park.

"I'm pretty proud of the team that I was with when I was there, and I still stand behind the things that we did as a council, and you'll notice I say we because I did nothing by myself," said Tarver.

By getting the council to work as a team, Tarver says he hopes they'll be able to work in the same direction for a common goal.

"Through the integrity process, I believe this is the right way, or if it's not, show me, and again, agree to disagree not team up," said Tarver.

The special election is an all-mail ballot election. Ballots will be sent out on July 28th and must be postmarked by August 26th.

