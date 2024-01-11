Track your health: Dignity Health Monthly Health Screenings

Video shows Dignity Health's free monthly community health screening in Lamont.

During the event, participants were screened for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and hemoglobin levels.

Health Services Coordinator for Community Wellness Jessica Manzo said participation in Lamont is often low.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dignity Health wants to help community members have a healthy start this new year. During the first health screening of the year in this community, health services coordinator for community wellness Jessica Manzo told me participation is often low.

"We don't ask for any insurance. I know that might be a reason why people are hesitant to come, but that's not a requirement," said Manzo.

She added that the health provider does not require participants to provide a form of identification. The only requirement is that the participants have to be 18 and older.

"Here at our health screenings, we check for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and hemoglobin and we can get the results in 5 minutes," explained Manzo.

Given the low turnout, I decided to get screened myself and experience it first hand. I was first asked to fill out a form and then with a single poke, Manzo measured my cholesterol, blood pressure, and hemoglobin levels.

"We go over the certain ranges or levels that their numbers would be at. If it is super concerning we would refer them or advise them to go to their health service provider if needed," said Manzo.

She told me that Dignity Health also offers monthly health screenings in Bakersfield, Arvin, Taft, Delano, Lost Hills, and Shafter.

The health screenings will take place every second Wednesday of the month here at Bear Mountain Recreation.

