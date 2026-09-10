Two more Arvin city council candidates share their priorities and goals

Two more candidates running for Arvin city council sat down with 23ABC to talk about their priorities, goals, and what they hope to achieve if elected.

Gabriel Garcia was born and raised in Arvin and graduated from Cal State Bakersfield with a degree in theater. His experience as a youth organizer inspired him to run for city council and strengthen his ties to the community.

"Are going to be beneficial to the community. So, I want to keep growing that connection that I have with my community," said Garcia.

Jose Luis Garcia Jr. was also born and raised in Arvin. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from CSUB. Garcia Jr. says he decided to run because he sees untapped potential in the city.

"The big reason why is because I have reason to believe that there is a lot of potential in Arvin that hasn't been touched yet," said Garcia Jr.

Both candidates say they already have clear priorities if elected to represent Arvin residents.

"Definitely want to focus on the basics, which is important to everybody, like making sure that we have safe streets and that we have the basic infrastructure set up in a way that everybody feels safe and proud of where we live," said Garcia.

"So, my top priorities are focused on a healthy, safe, vibrant, and working Arvin. That means with a healthy Arvin -- we are surrounded by fields, so there's a very high chance of people getting sick with asthma, valley fever, and other illnesses because of that. We also don't have enough spaces for people to live healthy lives," said Garcia Jr.

Next week, 23ABC will hear from the final two candidates hoping to get elected to the Arvin city council.

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