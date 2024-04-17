UCSB Professor empowers students to rise out of 'the struggle'

Video shows how UCSB Professor and MacAruthur Foundation Chief Victor Rios, uses his experience growing up as a tool to motivate marginalized young people.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The #1 predictor of a person's life expectancy is their level of education. To prepare for success, students at LESD participated in a workshop to guide them in the right direction.

Leading the workshop is UCSB Professor and MacArthur Foundation Chief Victor Rios. But before holding a PhD, Rios says he faced many struggles growing up in Oakland.

Rios says he was raised by a single mother and was exposed to poverty, substance abuse, and gang violence—factors that he says led him to be incarcerated three times.

"One day around age 15, my best friend passed away in front of me to gun violence and then I ended up deciding I needed to change my life," said Rios.

With the help of one of his teachers, Rios says he was able to attend college. After graduating he pursued higher education at UC Berkley, where he received a PhD.

"I started to study young people who get in trouble and young people who come from struggle but have so much potential," stated Rios.

Through his education, Rios says he was able to find his purpose. Now, he is dedicated to motivating teenagers, who like him, are being affected by, "the struggle."

"Look I had so many struggles," said Rios. "I was hopeless, but then I became hopeful. This is how you can become hopeful and build a better future, so you can help yourself, your family, and your community."

In a statement to 23ABC, LESD Superintendent Lori Gonzalez said, "We are so grateful to Dr. Rios for bringing his inspiring message to our students and providing them with an opportunity to learn strategies for social conduct and well-being. This program is just one of the ways we are working together to help Lamont students achieve excellence."

In addition to the intervention, students were also provided with Rios's book, Street Life: Poverty, Gangs and a PhD—written for teenagers.

