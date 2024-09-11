Vineland District FRC Grand Opening: Hub of the Community

WEEDPATCH, Calif. (KERO) — The Family Resource Center (FRC) over at the Vineland School District received a major upgrade and on Monday, the district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Officials say the Vineland School District's FRC is the "Hub of Weedpatch," and on Monday, the district celebrated the grand opening of its new location.

Vineland officials, partners, and parents gathered at the new site's ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the doors of its new FRC building located at the district's offices.

Previously, the center was located just a few blocks down the road at Vineland Elementary School, in a small building they called, "La Casita". With the new building, officials say they will be able to better accommodate their families.

"The district and the community need these resources and this is the perfect opportunity to put the two together and let them have this beautiful space," said Vineland Superintendent Cindy Castro.

Some of those resources include the district's food pantry and health and wellness services provided in partnership with Kern Medical.

According to officials, the news space will allow them to introduce new services, including classes for parents.

"Right at the top of the list is ESL classes - English as a Second Language - our parents have wanted," said Director of Support Services Anthony Beckman. "Other classes are digital literacy and CPR classes - all of these are just things that are going to be very beneficial to our community."

Ultimately, the district says its goal is to make the FRC a one-stop shop to fulfill their families' needs.

"This is a rural community," stated Castro." We're in between Arvin and Lamont and it's nice and it's appropriate to have the resources in one single place, so our families don't have to travel so far."

For any questions regarding the programs offered by the FRC, you can call or visit their new location Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

