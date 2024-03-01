Vineland Elementary School celebrates 'Read Across America'

Video shows the importance of having neighborhood volunteers read to children.

Read Across America' is an annual event that celebrates Dr. Suess' birthday and endorses the importance of reading.

Though Vineland Elementary celebrated on Friday, school's everywhere celebrate National Reading Month through all of March.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With tall hats, costumes and lots of reading Vineland Elementary School celebrated Dr. Suess Day. During this celebration, volunteers are welcomed into the classroom to read books by the author.

I spoke to Dolores Torres, a first grade teacher at Vineland Elementary who told me 'Read Across America' is an annual event that celebrates the children's author and the love of reading. By reading to students, Dolores said this event helps improve children's phonemic awareness.

Deputy Superintendent at Kern County Superintendent of Schools John Mendiburu, was one of the community volunteers at Vineland Elementary School.

Growing up, Mendiburu said he was a big fan of the books, 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' and' Green Eggs and Ham.' He said that participating in events like these makes him feel nostalgic about the days he was a student and a teacher.

He added that books by Dr. Suess are an important part of literature as they connect several generations.

"It's an opportunity to read to students to have them see the value of reading and what they can get out of reading—the understanding of what it means to read a book—particularly Dr. Suess. Dr. Suess' books always had an underlying theme or meaning," said Mendiburu.

Though Vineland Elementary celebrated on Friday, school's everywhere celebrate National Reading Month through all of March.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

