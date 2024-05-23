Volunteers prepare the Bakersfield National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Video shows the importance of honoring veterans for Memorial Day and teaching the youth about the armed forces.

Honoring those who’ve passed while serving our country, community members volunteered their time to place flag holders at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Veterans, students, and families volunteered to place approximately 9,000 flag holders at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. This is in preparation for the Memorial Day ceremony happening on Saturday.

Volunteers arrived at the cemetery early Thursday morning to begin the flag holder placement. Among them was Richard Knight, who also belonged to the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine—3rd Marine Division.

He told me it's always special to serve fallen veterans by placing flag holders for Memorial Day and placing wreaths in the winter.

"They deserve that honor," said Knight. "They fought in the war and they lost their lives fighting for liberties and freedoms not only here, but for freedoms are the world."

Also honoring those who served are Arvin High School's students and members of the school's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) Program.

Senior Army Instructor Gary Ortega said the program teaches students to become better citizens by setting goals and doing acts of leadership—which include supporting veterans.

"By getting our youth involved, we're preserving the respect that everyone should have for those who have served our country—some have paid the ultimate price," said Ortega.

Having the youth's support is special to Knight.

"I am so enthused when I see young people out here learning about these folks and honoring them," said Knight. "I praise schools and parents who feel the need to teach their children the complete truth about war and veterans."

The Memorial Day Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 am and the placing of the flags will follow. Volunteers are welcome to return to the cemetery on Tuesday at 8:30 am to remove the flag holders.

