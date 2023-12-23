Weedpatch gas station under repair after fatal roundabout accident

Video shows updates on the vehicle collisions at the roundabout located at the intersection of State Routes 184 and 223.

According to the CHP, since the opening of this roundabout in July, there have been three collisions and one death at this location.

The gas station is now being repaired after being damaged by one of those accidents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Three crashes and one death—those are the numbers provided to 23ABC by the CHP regarding the new roundabouts that were installed along Weedpatch Highway.

Caltrans officially dedicated the new Route 184 Roundabout Project - which aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety on this rural roadway.

The department of transportation opened the roundabouts in July and celebrated the completion of the project last week.

The project includes two roundabouts--one on Sunset Blvd and Weedpatch Highway and the other on the intersection of State Route 184 and 223.

According to the CHP, the purpose of roundabouts is to reduce vehicle collisions and traffic congestion.

Though they were not able to provide information on the number of collisions prior to opening the two roundabouts, Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez says there have been three crashes at the intersection of Weedpatch Highway and Bear Mountain Road since July.

One of those crashes being the fatal accident involving a single vehicle.

"That fatal crash is still under investigation right now it just appears that the driver did not really enter the roundabout safely," said Martinez.

Days later, the victim was identified as Jose Guadalupe De La Paz.

The accident also caused several damages to a gas station located on the corner of the intersection. The vehicle collided with a column, knocking it over and damaging the roof. However, those damages are now being repaired.

Martinez added that when entering a roundabout, it is important for drivers to slow down and enter when safe.

