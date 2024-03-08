WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL DAY: Highlighting unsung heroes in schools

Video shows how KCSOS named their first cohort of School Social Workers (SSW) of the Year.

Lesly Gonzalez is a SSW at Bear Mountain Elementary school and received the award for Elementary SSW of the Year.

In addition to Gonzalez, KCSOS's first cohort of SSW of the Year is made up of five other social workers from schools in Delano, Lost Hills, and Bakersfield.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In honor of International Women's Day, I introduce you to one of the members of KCSOS's first cohort of SSW of the Year.

Lesly Gonzalez is one of those workers who's been providing social-emotional support to children at Bear Mountain Elementary School.

23ABC Neighborhood News Reporter Priscilla Lara interviewing Lesly Gonzalez SSW at Bear Mountain Elementary School.



"As a SSW, I offer services to students either individual or group therapy," said Gonzalez. "We address any social-emotional well-being issues and mental health concerns we really try to bridge the gap between home and school life."

According to KCSOS, SSW are often unsung heroes, considering that just 10 years ago, they did not exist in Kern County Schools, and now, there are more than 150 serving about half of the schools in the county.

In a statement, Jeffrey Coggan, a coordinator at KCSOS highlighted the importance of recognizing SSW.

"SSWs are pivotal in working with teachers, administrators, parents, school staff, and community agencies/partners to provide coordinated interventions and consultation designed to keep students in school and help families access the supports needed to promote student success."

In addition to Gonzalez, KCSOS's first cohort of SSW of the Year is made up of five other social workers from schools in Delano, Lost Hills, and Bakersfield.

"I'm really grateful to have been nominated and been given this award," stated Gonzalez. "I want to recognize all the SSW out there and also recognize the Arvin School District because they know the importance of bringing awareness to mental health and having those services available for students and families."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

