Youth 2 Leaders Education Foundation to host FAFSA workshops in Arvin

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following FAFSA delays, a local organization is looking to ease the application process for prospective college students at Arvin High School.

"There was a delay with the financial aid application last year, which means there has been a lower percentage of applications and submissions throughout this past year," said President and CEO of Youth 2 Leaders Education Foundation Gabriel Adame.

Currently, Y2LEF says approximately 76 percent of Kern County residents have a high school diploma or higher, and 18 percent have Bachelor's degrees or higher. Adame says Y2LEF hopes to increase those numbers through the clinics and training.

"We have submission clinics where students can submit their FAFSA application or we have the training," said Adame. "We can bring in counselors, teachers, and community members to train them on how to fill out a FAFSA application to help more students at their site."

During the Cash for College Workshops, Y2LEF Program Coordinator Fellow Erick Plata Torres says students are guided through FAFSA or the California Dream Act application submission process.

Upcoming clinics will take place at Nueva Continuation High School on Monday, August 26th from 2 to 3:30 pm and at Arvin High School on Wednesday, August 28th from 5:30 to 7 pm.

"The FAFSA is mainly for students who are U.S. Citizens or permanent residents, while the CADAA is for students who are undocumented, AB540, or dreamers," explained Plata Torres.

To facilitate the process of the application, Plata Torres recommends students bring their Social Security Number or ITIN number and their family's tax returns for the past two years.

"Our main goal, our mission here at Y2LEF is to help as many low-income, under-represented, under-served students gain access and knowledge for higher education," stated Adame.

Y2LEF will be hosting the submission clinics and training through the end of September. For the complete list of schools participating visit, www.Youth2Leaders.org/CashForCollege.

