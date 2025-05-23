BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 1,000 Flags: A sea of patriotism for Memorial Day weekend



Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary will set up their 1,000 flag display at the Park at Riverwalk for the 11th time on Saturday

Tribute runs through Monday afternoon with events all weekend (see below)

Flag sponsorships are available for $50, and sponsors can pick up their folded flag and a certificate on Monday, May 26th, beginning at 3:30 pm

Go to www.bbrc.org for more information

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Final preparations are underway for the annual sea of Red, White, and Blue that will transform a park in southwest Bakersfield over the next few days. The 11th annual Thousand Flags event at the Park at Riverwalk has become a hub of patriotic displays during the Memorial Day weekend.

"It still brings a sense of awe, wonderment, and exhilaration," said Denise Haynes, the event coordinator for the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary.

Haynes has been flying the flags since its inception. "This is by far our premier event, do a lot of community projects, once a month, this is by far the premier event, when it comes to community service," said Haynes.

But last fall, this community centerpiece was nearly dismantled after the trailer that housed all the pieces was stolen. "When my mother called me, told me, I immediately started crying," said Haynes, "my mind was racing, how will we do this?"

The next month, the trailer was recovered, but pieces were missing. The flags were soiled, and all the rebar that provided the base for the flag poles was stolen.

"I called the owner, John, told him the story, and he said figure out what they need," said James Whaley, Field Supervisor for 3G Rebar in Bakersfield. The company tells me they have donated supplies for numerous projects, including the WWII memorial, and when they heard about this, they stepped up again, all 1,000 pieces and then some.

"The memorial stuff, all the veteran stuff, we wouldn't be here without them," said Whaley.

"We had so many people come forward, I want to donate. When we got all the rebar donated, that was huge, so we are very blessed and very thankful," said Haynes.

Whaley said the stolen rebar has no real value on the market, but what it provides for the organization is the foundation for everything. From there, other businesses jumped in, bringing the display back to life, on a day we remember those who sacrificed everything.

Schedule of events:

Saturday, May 24th

- Opening ceremony, flag raising, 12 pm

-Patriotic concert and BBQ, 5 pm

-Flag lowering and taps, 8 pm

Sunday, May 25th

- Flag raising ceremony, 7:45 am

-Fun run and walk, 8 am

-Flag lowering ceremony, 8 pm

Monday, May 26th

-Flag raising (Half-mast), 9 am

-Flag raising, Invocation, National Anthem, check presentation to local veterans groups, 12 pm

-FInal flag lowering with taps, 3 pm

-Flag sponsors pickup flags, 3:30 - 4:30 pm

