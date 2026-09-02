$1.8M crosswalk safety upgrades coming to Oildale and East Bakersfield neighborhoods

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A $1.8 million investment will bring safety upgrades to crosswalks in Oildale and East Bakersfield, according to releases from Senator Shannon Grove's office, the state of California, and Caltrans District 6.

The project, awarded to Kern County Public Works, will focus on a handful of uncontrolled intersections across the area where pedestrians must cross multiple lanes of traffic. Planned improvements include flashing beacons, crosswalks, ADA ramps, and other upgrades designed to give pedestrians and drivers more visible walkways.

One resident, who did not want to go on camera, said she sees cars drive past intersections with little regard for pedestrians, and that it's frustrating.

Senator Shannon Grove said the project addresses a safety concern that has weighed on families in the area.

"Parents in Oildale should not have to worry that their kids can't get to school safely," Grove said. "Every child deserves a safe walk to the classroom, whether that is a first-grader holding a parent's hand or a student crossing a busy street on their own."

Standard School District Superintendent Dr. Angie Summers said the investment is a welcome one for students and families.

"Standard School District welcomes the investment in upgrading crosswalks in Oildale. Student safety is a top priority, and we recognize how crucial it is to ensure children can travel to and from school safely every day. Upgrading crosswalks at high-traffic intersections will directly protect students and their families while creating a safer, more accessible neighborhood for our entire community," Summers said.

The Oildale and East Bakersfield project is one of many statewide, with the latest round of infrastructure investments totaling about $2.1 billion. The bulk of the funding comes from a 2021 federal disbursement, with the remainder coming from SB 1 funds.

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