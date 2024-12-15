Watch Now
1 CHP officer, 2 CHP Explorers injured in DUI crash at checkpoint

CHP was setting up a Saturday night DUI/Drivers License checkpoint on Calloway Drive when an alleged DUI driver hit a patrol car and injured 3 people on foot
DUI Crash at DUI checkpoint on Calloway Drive
  • 1 CHP officer and 2 juvenile CHP Explorers were injured in an alleged DUI crash
  • Officials say the driver went around a patrol car that had shut down NB traffic on Calloway and hit the officers on foot and a patrol car.
  • Waiting for the official CHP accident report

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Topping our news at 11, a CHP officer and 2 juvenile Explorers were injured on Saturday when an alleged DUI driver went around a barricade at a checkpoint and crashed into a patrol unit.
Officials say it happened just after 8 p.m. after officers closed off northbound Calloway Drive at Slikker Road, south of the railroad underpass near Greenacres Park and Fruitvale Jr High.
Sgt Robert Rodriguez said his team was beginning to set up the checkpoint when the suspect drove into the closed area.
" I heard the crash, I was driving the lead vehicle pulling the trailer with all the cones, and they were in the trailer pulling the cones out," said Rodriguez. "It's another example not to drink and drive, we were in the process of setting up the DUI checkpoint... there isn't an excuse, no excuse at all."
All of the injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
The driver was given a field sobriety test and placed under arrest.
Sgt Rodriguez tells 23, that in his 26 years on the job, it's the first time a DUI arrest has occurred before the checkpoint was set up.

