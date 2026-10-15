1 shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting near Monitor Street and Pacheco Road

(UPDATE: Oct. 15 at 12:49 A.M)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, one person was shot and killed, and another is on the run in Southeast Bakersfield following an officer-involved shooting shortly around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday night.

In a release from the department, Officers attempted to contact two men near the intersection of Pacheco Road and Monitor Street when the two fled from officers.

Medical aid was provided to the person who was shot, but he ultimately died at the scene. Police say a firearm was found at the scene of the shooting.

The release noted the person who fled the scene was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The officers involved in the shooting were equipped with body cameras and have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The incident remains under investigation.

(ORIGINAL STORY: Oct. 15 at 12:34 A.M)

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Monitor Street and Pacheco Road.

The incident occurred near an apartment complex in southeast Bakersfield around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. BPD staff confirmed that one suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

BPD is asking residents who live in the area to stay indoors and for community members to steer clear of the area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

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