11 year old author inspires dreams with third book

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At just 11 years old, Iveyskye White is already inspiring the next generation with her words—reminding young readers everywhere that with determination and heart, anything is possible.

Her journey as a young author began remarkably early. "I was 10 years old when I made my first book, Little Girl, You Are. Then I made Choices right after that," she recalls. But her love for storytelling took root even earlier, sparked by time spent in her local library. At just three years old, she began writing—nurturing a passion that has since grown into purpose.

Now, her latest book, You Can Be Anything You Want To Be, delivers a powerful message of encouragement. Inspired by her own dreams and curiosity about the future, Iveyskye wanted to show children that they aren't limited to just one path.

"I have lots of different jobs I want to do when I grow up," she explains. "So I decided I should make a book about having any job you want to have."

The book took about a week per word and illustration to complete—but the message had been building in her heart for much longer. As she walks through her creative process, her excitement and dedication shine through.

"If you think about it, and if you try your hardest and keep pushing, you're one day going to achieve the goals you have," she says.

And at the heart of her message is one simple—but powerful—belief:

"You can be anything you want to be."

With every book she writes, Iveyskye White is doing more than just telling stories—she’s shaping futures.

