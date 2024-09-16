11th annual cancer walk: A community’s effort to fight cancer

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Cancer survivor, Melody Saberon Ybarra, reflects on the power of the community through 11th annual Kern County Cancer Foundations run/walk.



The 11th annual Kern County Cancer Foundation Run/Walk made a powerful impact, drawing over 1,000 participants committed to making a difference in the fight against cancer.

“They told me I had a 15% chance of survival, but you know what? 20+ years later, I’m still here and I’m still breathing,” says cancer survivor Melody Saberon Ybarra.

Melody, who has battled both liver and epithelioid sarcoma since the '90s, has spent over a decade volunteering. She is passionate about giving back to the mentors and survivors who supported her during her own journey.

Now, she’s determined to share the message of hope that she holds dear, one inspired by Michelle Avila, Executive Director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

“Each year, we allocate over half a million dollars to help with medical bills related to cancer treatment,” says Avila.

For Melody, knowing this level of support exists was life-changing.

“That eased a lot of anxiety for my family and for me, especially financially,” she adds.

This year, the foundation raised $41,000, just shy of their $50,000 goal.

“We come together in a big way, not only through financial assistance but also through the community support we bring to events like this,” says Avila.

Reflecting on the event, Melody hopes survivors and fighters walk away feeling encouraged.

“Celebrate, have faith, and keep your hopes up,” she says.

Organizers are inviting anyone who missed today's event to join the next Kern County Cancer Foundation Run/Walk in Delano, starting at 8 a.m. More information can be found on their website.

