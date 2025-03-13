12-year-old Anthony Aceves brings home Silver Gloves National championship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 12-year-old Anthony Aceves wins first place at the national Silver Gloves boxing competition.



Started boxing at age 9, Aceves has a record of 21 fights with 18 trophies and belts.

He balances school as a straight-A student while training intensively in the gym.

Coaches highlight his dedication, training twice a day, and his determination to go pro.

Aceves aims for the Jr. Olympics, showcasing the potential of youth programs in Bakersfield.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Anthony Aceves, a 12-year-old Bakersfield native, may look tiny, but when he puts on the gloves and steps into the ring, he packs a major punch.

A 7th grader at Freedom Middle School started boxing when he was 9 years old because he wanted to try something new. Now, being inside the ring gave him a feeling he never felt before. “It’s like peace in there; it might sound weird but, yeah, I feel safe in there,” says Anthony Aceves.

Spending his daytime at school and at night training, all that hard work has led him to compete in Missouri for region 8 in the Silver Gloves Boxing Championship, bringing home a title belt to Kern County and winning first place, a silver medal.

“It felt great, you know, putting in all those hours and just like, I’m working to go pro,” he shares.

Aceves has 21 fights under his belt, bringing home between 18 trophies and belts, all thanks to his family and coaches Art Carbajal and Daniel Alcala.

“He comes in here, trains twice a day and doesn’t leave till 9 o’clock at night, literally every day,” says Daniel Alcala.

Chantaye Imani adds, “So he goes to school and he comes right back.”

Alcala continues, “Right back to the gym and he’s a straight A student.”

No wonder he came back to Kern County as a champion.

His other coach, Carbajal, tells me it’s a whole effort that any kid that walks into the Bakersfield Police Activities League can achieve.

“We go as far as the Olympics, so if a kid wants to work hard and progress they can go far and we’ve gotten close,” says Art Carbajal.

With Bakersfield PAL’s goals of keeping kids off the streets and providing them with activities they can enjoy, champions like Aceves are born because they taught him,

Aceves says to those who want to start boxing, “As long as you put your mind to it you can do, you know, don’t doubt yourself just put all the work you need to.”

Anthony Aceves' next fight is the Jr. Olympics April 25, 26, and 27th.

The times are 12 to 2pm with the location being on 4th street Bakersfield California.

This will be the first time the Jr. Olympics will be hosted in Bakersfield.

