152 Flags, 152 Lives: Kern County families remember those lost to fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Behind every flag is a name, a memory, and a family. Here in Kern County, loved ones are coming together to honor those lost and spread awareness.

For some, it may be a simple demonstration. But knowing what to do in those few seconds could mean the difference between losing someone or bringing them home.

“Without these events, it would not be possible to know how to administer Narcan and save lives due to fentanyl overdoses,” said attendee Aliza Gooden.

At Jastro Park, that lesson came with a powerful reminder of just how many lives have already been lost.

“The flags represent an individual life lost so there should be 152 flags,” said Caitlyn Payne with Hope in the Valley. “We do have a mixture of purple remembrance flags as well as United States flags to represent vets as well.”

Caitlyn Payne with Hope in the Valley says the gathering gives people a place to remember their loved ones while also leaning on community support.

“My emotions are all over, but one of these flags do represent my son, and I’m here today just to honor his name and honor his life so that people can remember him for who he was and how he lived,” said father Chris Lamedica.

Father Chris Lamedica, who also founded the Carlos Marquez Forever 34 Foundation, says he hopes sharing his son's story can help others recognize just how close this crisis can hit, and why having both resources and support matters before it’s too late.

“This could be your sister, your brother, your aunt, your uncle, your mother, your father, your grandfather,” said Payne. “So, we really want to convey the message that this really could be anybody in your life affected by this directly or even through acquaintance.”

A few blocks away, Adventist Health held a flag-raising ceremony to honor the lives lost to overdose and support the families impacted.

If you or someone you know is struggling with fentanyl or opioid use, help is available. Kern County's Substance Use Access Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-266-4898. Free Narcan is also available through Kern County Public Health and local libraries. The county also offers a Naloxone Distribution Program; click here for more information.

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