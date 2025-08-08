16Th Annual Ready-Set Back 2 School fair provides thousands of Kern County students with supplies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 4,000 backpacks were distributed to local students at the 16th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum.

The energy was contagious at this year's event, with smiling faces, excited children, and an overwhelming amount of free giveaways, including backpacks and school supplies.

Families walked away knowing their kids will be prepared for their first day of class, thanks in part to generous donors who dropped off backpacks at Valley Strong Credit Union branches.

"We collected at least 250 backpacks in all of our branches. I want to thank all of our loyal members for donating. Our community is so giving at all times," said Steve Matejka, Executive Vice President of Valley Strong Credit Union.

Between the main event and the giveaways in outlying areas like Ridgcrest and Taft, Kern County Child Support Services was able to give away more than 4,000 backpacks.

"The fact that we're able to give back to the community gives us a lot of pleasure, and with everything so expensive nowadays, just having that child smile, to get something new and walk into school that first day with new shoes and a new backpack is just a blessing," said Toni Kendrick, Director of Kern County Child Support Services.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

