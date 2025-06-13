Riley Nagel joins the 23ABC news team as a Multi-Media Journalist, bringing five years of experience in the broadcast industry. He began his career in early 2020 at KULR-8 News in Montana after graduating from Montana State University Billings with a degree in Mass Communications.

At KULR-8, Riley met his wife—also a reporter—and together they developed their skills and passion for storytelling. In 2022, the couple moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Riley worked as a morning reporter for Local 3 News, further refining his on-air presence and reporting skills.

Now calling Bakersfield home, Riley is excited to continue his journalism journey alongside his wife, who also works in the local news scene. He is passionate about community-driven storytelling, giving a voice to the voiceless, and shining a light on the unsung heroes who make the city a better place.

If you see Riley out covering a story, don’t hesitate to say hello. He looks forward to getting to know the Bakersfield community and keeping viewers informed on the stories that matter most.