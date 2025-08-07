16th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 16th annual Ready Set Back to School Health and Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum is preparing to make a difference for thousands of local children by providing essential school supplies and health resources.

"It's about giving confidence to that child, and being able to come to school just like the other kids with brand new backpacks and making them feel like they belong," Toni Kendrick said.

Kendrick with Kern County Child Support Services says between donations from the community and their internal fundraising, they're prepared to give away up to 4,000 backpacks and school supplies.

"Make sure you're prepared to carry something, because the children get a lot that day," Kendrick said.

While the primary goal is helping kids feel confident starting the school year, Kendrick hopes parents will experience financial relief as well.

"I don't know if you've been to the grocery store lately, or gone to the store, prices on everything have pretty much doubled, so if we could alleviate some of that monetary stress, then some of that money can go towards other items that children need," Kendrick said.

Beyond backpacks, the fair offers families access to vital health and wellness resources all in one convenient location.

"I'm hoping that they get a tidbit of information that might help them later on down the road or help them immediately," Kendrick said.

The event starts at 9 in the morning on Thursday, August 7, and runs until noon at the Kern County Museum. Members of the 23ABC News team will be present at the event.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

