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18-year-old little league umpire goes viral for the energy he brings to the field

Sawyer Sparks has racked up more than 2.5 million views for hustling, diving into plays, and hyping up players at little league games.
An 18-year-old little league umpire is going viral for hustling, diving into plays, and hyping up kids. ⚾ Watch his story and tell us what you think in the comments!
Teen umpire goes viral for energy he brings to little league games
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sawyer Sparks is 18 years old, and he is already one of the most talked-about umpires in little league baseball.

A video of Sparks hustling across the field, diving into plays, and hyping up players has been viewed more than 2 million times — and the attention has taken him by surprise.

"I had no way of knowing it was actually going to reach like 2.5 million as of right now. I mean, it feels great. It feels great with all the support I'm getting," Sparks said.

Sparks grew up playing baseball, and two years ago his mom encouraged him to try umpiring. He found a new way to stay connected to the game — and a new way to make his presence felt on the field.

"With certain plays that are just like really fast, like hard for me to determine from home plate distance, I decided to start running just to make sure I am there, I'm at the play. I just want to make sure I'm getting the right call," Sparks said.

Part of his passion comes from his own experience as a player. Sparks says he felt some umpires didn't always care about the game, and now he wants kids to have the kind of experience they'll remember.

"I want to at least make the game active, make the game lively," Sparks said. "Try to get everybody hyped up. Get their blood pumping. Try to get some excitement going on. Just doing it to have fun."

Parents say that energy is noticeable the moment he steps on the field.

"Our most favorite thing is when there's a play, and he's at home, and he just dynamites himself to second, slides and gets there so he can call it fair," little league parent Lara Winn said. "And that means a lot to us because it's a lot for one ump to take on."

Little League parent and coach Jayson Swen said Sparks has been generating buzz since before the video went viral.

"He definitely catches people's attention. There was people talking about it long ago, since the beginning of last season. Definitely adds to the fun factor, which I'm all about out here, is the kids having as much fun as possible," Swen said.

Sparks says the viral attention has been a shock, but the best part is knowing people appreciate the fun he brings to the game.

"I just want to say thank you. Because this whole… these two weeks, ever since the video blew up, it's been nothing but surprising," Sparks said.

Sparks says he can see himself continuing to umpire in the future — maybe even at a much bigger level one day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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