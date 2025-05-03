19-year-old arrested for allegedly trafficking minor in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Owens Longmire and Kaylah Pearson were arrested for allegedly trafficking a minor in Bakersfield. Both appeared in court on Friday, for the first time.



They were allegedly living off the minors sexual acts.

Longmire is facing six felony charges, alongside a couple misdemeanors.

They will appear again in court on June 2nd.

Human Trafficking is a problem that is going on across the country, here in Kern County BPD recently arrested a man who was charged for allegedly trafficking minors. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The suspect, Owens Longmire is facing five felony charges for human trafficking.

19-year-old Owens Longmire was arrested in April on suspicion of trafficking a female under the age of 18 and other related charges. According to court documents obtained by 23 ABC, text messages between Longmire and the victim described him buying hotel rooms, traveling with the minor, and financially benefiting from her sexual acts with other people.

Jessica Amos Detective with BPD Vice Unit said "We do see a lot of minor victims right now. As well as victims that have just turned 18 up to 25-26 years old. It does happen with older victims as well, but the majority that we do see are juvenile victims unfortunately."

Court documents also mention co-defendant Kaylah Pearson who said she and Longmire did not have jobs and were living off the money made by the victim's sexual acts.

"We've had girls and males as well who have grown up in foster care. Sexually abuse victims and child abuse victims normally fall into this realm of being trafficked." said Amos

Longmire is facing charges for Human Trafficking, pimping, pandering, seducing a minor, conspiracy, along with other misdemeanors. His bail is set at $500,000. While Pearson is facing charges for pandering a minor over 16, prostitution of a minor under the age of 16, and human trafficking of a minor for sex. Her bail is set at $140,000.

"If you see something say something, especially in the area called the blade. If you see any females that are being walked or hurt by somebody. We have had incidents when women are being beat on the street. Please call 911." said Amos

Longmire and Pearson are scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 2nd. This is still an open investigation and BPD asked if you know any information to reach out to their office. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



