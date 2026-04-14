2 candidates compete for Kern County District 2 Supervisor seat in upcoming primary election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the primary election approaching, voters in Kern County’s District 2 will choose between two candidates vying for a seat on the board of supervisors.

The race features incumbent Chris Parlier and challenger Sydney O’Connor, each offering different priorities for a district that spans a wide range of communities. District 2 includes Tehachapi, California City, Taft, Maricopa, Boron, Mojave, Rosamond, Frazier Park and parts of south and southwest Bakersfield.

Parlier, who moved to Kern County at age 22 after serving in the U.S. Air Force, currently represents District 2 and is seeking re-election. Before joining the Board of Supervisors, he served on the Bakersfield City Council representing Ward 7.

He points to several accomplishments during his time in office, including park improvements across the district, expanded use of Flock safety cameras, the addition of drones for the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, and economic development tied to Tejon Ranch, including a planned casino project.

Parlier says his priorities moving forward include economic growth, infrastructure improvements and public safety.

“I’m about people and potholes, not politics, just solving problems,” Parlier said. “I stay very connected to the community, and if I’m not in the office, I’m out there with the people.”

O’Connor, a Tehachapi native and caregiver, offers a contrasting platform. She is also a leader with United Domestic Workers and emphasizes environmental sustainability and social issues.

“Water is a human right, so that’s a priority,” O’Connor said. “Sustainable green energy is also a big focus for me, along with being a strong advocate for workers’ rights.”

Her campaign focuses on environmental concerns, infrastructure, access to health care and support for local businesses.

“I’ve seen the struggles of real communities, and I don’t plan to leave anytime soon,” O’Connor said. “This is my home, and I want to make a difference here.”

Unlike many races in California’s June primary, where the top two candidates advance to a general election in November, the District 2 contest will be decided outright if a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

