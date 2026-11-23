BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new $2 million state allocation will help fund a disaster response and emergency preparedness center planned for downtown Bakersfield.

The funding, secured through the state budget with help from Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains, will support Phase Two of the project led by the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society.

The proposed center would be located at 1720 20th Street, where the historical society has been working for years to develop the property into a resource for the community.

During a Friday announcement, Bains said the investment is intended to help ensure residents have support when a major emergency strikes.

"Because of what we are announcing today, and because of the people in this room, our community won’t have to face the next crisis alone," Bains said.

Jason Johnson, president of the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society, said Bakersfield currently does not have a dedicated disaster center of this kind.

Once completed, the facility is expected to provide a safe place for residents displaced by disasters to access food, sanitation, power, communications and reliable emergency information.

It would also provide space for first responders, public agencies and volunteers to coordinate their efforts during major emergencies.

Bains said investing in preparation and recovery is especially important as communities face threats from wildfires, floods and other emergencies.

"There is no other point that is more important than right now in history that we put money into proper prevention and recovery," Bains said.

Johnson said the state funding will help cover the design and critical infrastructure needed to make the center operational.

He said the facility would be a resource for people throughout Bakersfield and Kern County, particularly during a major disaster.

The center is expected to serve nearly 927,000 residents across more than 8,000 square miles.

Phase One of construction is expected to begin in early 2027.

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