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2 vehicles smoking in SpringHill Suites parking lot in Bakersfield

Bakersfield police, fire, and EMS responded to the SpringHill Suites off Marriott Drive Tuesday morning.
Two vehicles were found smoldering in a Bakersfield hotel parking lot Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police, fire, and EMS are on scene off Marriott Drive. Stay with 23ABC for the latest.
2 vehicles smoldering at Bakersfield hotel parking lot
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two vehicles were smoldering in the parking lot of a SpringHill Suites hotel in Bakersfield Tuesday morning as emergency responders worked the scene.

Bakersfield police, fire department personnel, and EMS responded to the parking lot off Marriott Drive. Crime scene tape surrounded the area when 23ABC crews arrived around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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