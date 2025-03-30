2025 Bakersfield Marathon: A Morning of Triumph and Determination

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The 2025 Bakersfield Marathon brought runners from near and far to compete in multiple events, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 6K.



James Lopez, a 20-year-old from the San Fernando Valley, won the half marathon after months of training. Despite hitting a wall at mile 8, he pushed through to finish strong.

The event highlighted not just athletic achievement, but also the perseverance and determination of the participants, along with the strong support from the Bakersfield community.

The 2025 Bakersfield Marathon took place Sunday morning, drawing hundreds of eager runners to the streets of Kern County. Participants from near and far gathered to compete in the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 6K events, each facing the challenge with determination and grit.

As the race unfolded, the first finisher of the half marathon crossed the finish line, setting the tone for what would be a day of triumph and celebration.

Twenty-year-old James Lopez from the San Fernando Valley was the first to cross the finish line in the half marathon. Lopez, who had been training for months, was thrilled to see his hard work pay off.

“Yeah, I came in and gave it my all,” Lopez said, catching his breath after the race.

Lopez’s journey to the starting line wasn’t easy. He spent the past five months focused on building up his endurance and adding speed work to his routine. Despite the physical and mental hurdles along the way, Lopez pushed through to claim victory.

“I started hurting at mile 8, and I just gotta push through, trying to hold my pace,” Lopez explained. His perseverance paid off as he finished strong and secured the win.

Close behind Lopez, Jacob Blackmon claimed second place, setting a new personal record in the process.

“Got a PR from last year too by 30 seconds, so I’ll take it,” Blackmon said, a smile spreading across his face.

A 27-year-old Bakersfield native, Blackmon has built a reputation for competing in races across the country. His calendar is packed with events, and just the weekend before, he ran in the Shamrock Shuffle 8K in Chicago. Despite the jet lag from flying in from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Blackmon was ready to tackle the marathon.

“I’ve just been training for a lot of races throughout the year,” Blackmon explained. “Just ran in Chicago last weekend and flew out this weekend from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.”

Like Lopez, Blackmon had to dig deep during the final miles of the race. But he wasn’t just proud of his time; he was proud of his resilience.

“Yeah, I’m just kind of proud for just hanging in there for the last 5 miles, keeping about the same pace, and fighting for my life to keep up the pace,” Blackmon said.

As the day continued, runners of all experience levels crossed the finish line, greeted by cheers, medals, and a sense of accomplishment. Whether it was a first-time runner or a seasoned marathoner, the spirit of the Bakersfield community was on full display.

The 2025 Bakersfield Marathon wasn’t just about the finish times, it was about the shared determination, the triumph of pushing through the physical and mental barriers, and the collective celebration of hard work. From the top finishers to those who completed their race at their own pace, everyone had a reason to celebrate.

