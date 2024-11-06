22nd Congressional District race remains tight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The race between Republican Rep. David Valadao and Democratic challenger Rudy Salas for the Central Valley remains tight even after Valadao secured an early lead in the polls.



As polls closed, Valadao maintained a lead with just over half of the vote for the 22nd Congressional District but it's still tight between the incumbent and Salas.

This race could be the difference between a Republican majority in the House of Representatives or a Democratic one.

The district is made up of parts of Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties. While Valadao is Republican, voter registration data shows the district is mainly registered democrats, making up 41.2% of the area, while republicans make up 27.3% and 23.1% of voters are registered no-party preference.

In 2022, Salas lost the seat to Valadao by only three percentage points, amounting to less than 4,000 votes. Valadao has represented the district for years, after first being elected in 2012 and then again in 2020.

Valadao said he believe his early lead in the district shows voters remain independent in their decisions — regardless of party affiliation. However, as of Wednesday morning, only around 57 percent of precincts have reported.

Democrats hoped to flip this lost-standing Republican seat in order to gain a majority in the House of Representatives. Decision Desk HQ reports control of the house is neck and neck, with one party only needing 218 seats for a majority.

Valadao said even though Republicans lost some seats in the House, and could potentially lose the majority, he's still confident in the GOP's abilities, especially with early presidential projections and a potential Republican Senate.

