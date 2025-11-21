23ABC Community Baby Shower collects lots of donations despite rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County families in need received essential baby supplies during the seventh annual 23ABC Community Baby Shower, despite rainy weather that didn't deter volunteers and donors from showing up to support their neighbors.

The event collected 500 diapers, 275 packages of baby wipes, more than 1,000 baby clothes and 15 donations of baby formula throughout the day. 23ABC also presented the Mission at Kern County and Pregnancy Center with $1,500.

"Baby stuff's really expensive… I didn't know until I went to buy diapers and it was like $40 for a box," said Charlie Anspa, a student volunteer who was surprised by the cost of baby essentials.

The donations directly support women and children fleeing domestic violence, addiction and other crises by providing shelter, schooling and a secure start as they rebuild their lives.

Carlos Baldovinos from the Mission at Kern County said the community's commitment was evident even in challenging weather conditions.

"Even on a rainy day like this, people are still showing up. It shows the heart of our community," Baldovinos said.

Local organizations joined nonprofits in supporting the cause. The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce arrived with checks and supplies, while the A Non Legacy Foundation brought dozens of diaper bags.

"It's really important that we give back… to make sure folks get those essentials they need," said Jay Tamsi from the Kern County Hispanic Chamber.

Michael Bowers from the A Non Legacy Foundation called the event "a labor of love" and praised the impact on changing lives.

For longtime participants like Raji Brar from Countryside Corporation, the annual event has become a family tradition that showcases the community's compassion.

"It's hard to see so many people struggling… but the flip side is how compassionate our community is. It's become like a big family event," Brar said.

First District Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters, who recently became a new father, participated for the first time and said the cause resonated personally.

"Babies need so much stuff… things are expensive. This is one less thing for parents to worry about," Peters said.

23ABC wants to say thank you to all the sponsors who helped during the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

