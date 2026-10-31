23ABC community baby shower turns local donations into year-round support for families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Preparing to welcome a new baby can come with excitement, uncertainty and plenty of new expenses. For families across Kern County, local resources and community donations can help make that transition a little easier.

For Kristy Elias, that support came at a pivotal time in her life.

Elias was 18 years old, finishing high school and facing an uncertain future when she learned she was pregnant.

“I was immediately afraid,” Elias said. “I was concerned that I wouldn't be able to be the parent that my son deserved because I was only in high school. I had nothing in life set up for me.”

Elias said she wasn't sure what kind of support she or her child would have. Then, she found the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

She credits the support she received there with helping give her the confidence to step into motherhood.

Now, 13 years later, her son Jaden is a teenager.

While Elias can look back on those early days of motherhood, Jordan Watson and his wife are just beginning their journey.

The couple is expecting their first child in December and has been using classes and other resources offered by the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center as they prepare to become parents.

“We just feel like we've been made more confident and ready to be parents,” Watson said. “It's helped ease a lot of the stress and some of the anxieties that come with being a parent.”

According to Executive Director Erin Rogers, the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center offers its services for free and receives donations from the community, including diapers, wipes, formula and clothing.

That support is also at the heart of the 23ABC Community Baby Shower.

Since 2018, 23ABC has partnered with the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center through the Community Baby Shower, collecting baby essentials that can go back to local families.

Rogers said those donations have an impact well beyond the day of the event.

“The donations that are received through the KERO TV Community Baby Shower help us be able to supply the needs of our clients throughout the whole year,” Rogers said.

This year's 23ABC Community Baby Shower is November 19 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 23ABC Studios at 321 21st Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

For parents like Kristy then, and Jordan now, those donations can mean a little extra support as they begin one of life's biggest new chapters.

More information about the event, donation options and how to help is available through the 23ABC Bakersfield Baby Shower page.

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