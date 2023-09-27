23ABC meets a 23-foot snake!

The Kern County Fair is home to all the classic animal exhibits, and are even showcasing new animals. 23-foot long ones.

In this video, you'll see who we are talking about.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the Kern County Fair it's a year like no other.

We have the classic fair food and the classic fair animals from the livestock to the zebras. But this year we have something a little more interesting. Giant snakes.

“What do you feed them?” I ask.

“Uh, you really wanna know?” says Delgado. ( It's large rats and 40 pound pigs.)

That’s Federico Delgado, the man behind the giant snakes exhibit at the Kern County Fair.

It's the first time he’s brought his snakes to the fair and says his main goal is to educate people on what having them as pets is really like.

“They're cute when they're babies, but after a year that’s what you're going to get.” says Delgado.

Along with the snakes, Delgado also works at the Lorikeets Encounter Exhibit, where they give you a cup of nectar and send you in.

The fair is also holding their classic animal exhibits, so when you walk through you’ll see camels and zebras.

And with the scheduled shows you’ll see stunt dogs flying through the air and Alaskan racing pigs getting lots of encouragement from audience volunteers.

But of course when checking out the animals at the Great Kern County Fair, you can't miss one of the biggest sections- the livestock exhibits.

“ What’s her name?”

“Charlie,” says Amelia Camou with Four Aces 4-H.

“How’d you come up with that name?”

“We wanted to do all Top Gun, so we have Goose, Maverick, Viper and Charlie,” says Amelia.

Bakersfield sister duo Amelia and Sophia Camou show their animals every fair and they say the best part is making connections that last through the years.

“You just like go up and help random people all the time too, you know, you just help whoever you can…I feel like a lot of my friends from 4-H and FFA I’ve just held on to them for years.”says Sophia Camou.

