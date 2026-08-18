3 killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 99 in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —

Three people were killed and multiple others injured after a wrong-way driver entered Highway 99 over the weekend.

It happened just after midnight Sunday, August 16, on southbound Highway 99, north of Seventh Standard Road in Bakersfield.

Initial reports on Sunday indicated a white Honda Accord was at fault.

Later reports from the California Highway Patrol say three vehicles were

involved in the crash, with one of the drivers traveling the wrong way — heading northbound in the southbound lanes — but investigators have not yet confirmed which vehicle was driving the wrong direction.

A release from CHP says, “This crash involved a 2022 Honda Accord driven by an unidentified female, a 2019 BMW 530I driven by a 44-year-old male, and a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 41-year-old female.”

CHP says the impact caused the Honda to burst into flames, killing the three people inside.

The driver of the BMW sustained major injuries because of the crash and was transported to the hospital.

The two individuals in the Chevrolet Colorado only experienced minor injuries.

Investigators say it’s still unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call (661) 396-6600.

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