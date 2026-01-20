30th Annual MLK Breakfast commemorates Dr. King’s left legacy on Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of hope, justice, and unity has echoed through generations—and decades after his historic visit to Bakersfield, his dream continues to inspire change right here at home.

Early Monday morning, the sound of conversation and anticipation filled the room as community leaders, educators, and neighbors gathered for the 30th Annual MLK Breakfast.

The annual tradition commemorates Dr. King’s 1960 visit to Bakersfield while honoring those who continue his mission through service, leadership, and advocacy.

Kern Community College District Chancellor Dr. Steven Bloomberg opened the event by acknowledging the diversity of voices present and the shared purpose that brought them together.

“I want to thank you for gathering across sectors, across traditions, and across many different perspectives as we all honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Bloomberg said.

That sense of unity was reflected throughout the morning especially among the honorees recognized for their commitment to uplifting the community. Among them was Tommy Tunson a criminology professor and former police chief who was honored for his preaching and decades of community service.

“Someday I hope I can do something like he did to help better mankind,” Anthony said. “The people in this room show that.”

For Anthony, the recognition was not just a personal milestone, but a reminder that meaningful change requires patience and perseverance.

“It’s special because it tells me that the work and effort you put in it takes time,” he said.

Another honoree was Sunni Crawford, a community advocate and one of the event’s coordinators. Crawford described Dr. King as his icon and a constant source of motivation in his work throughout Kern County.

“It’s a blessing not only to celebrate his legacy,” Crawford said, “but the youth, the elders, and the icons here in Kern County who are doing the work proving why Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did what he did.”

For Dr. Paula Parks of Bakersfield College, honoring Dr. King’s legacy means turning vision into action. Through her work with Umoja, a college program designed to support African American and other students, Parks focuses on increasing student success and creating equitable opportunities.

“Sometimes I get a little pushback, and I’ll admit, I’ve been discouraged,” Parks shared.

But when challenges arise, she turns to a guiding question rooted in Dr. King’s teachings.

“So when people feel threatened by a program that increases Black student success at Bakersfield College, I do more,” Parks said. “And now, we’re expanding to CSUB to continue increasing student success.”

Though attendees came from different backgrounds, generations, and professions, the message of the morning was clear: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is not confined to history books. It lives on through the people, programs, and purpose-driven work unfolding in Bakersfield today—proving that his dream remains alive through unity, compassion, and action.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

