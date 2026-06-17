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31 heat-related deaths since 2020 underscore summer risks in Kern County

Kern County has recorded 31 heat-related deaths since 2020, including one this year. Experts say the unhoused, elderly, and outdoor workers face the greatest danger.
Kern County has seen 31 heat-related deaths since 2020. Experts share warning signs and resources to stay safe this summer. 🌡️
Triple-Digit Temperatures Bring Life-Threatening Risks
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Triple-digit temperatures are putting Kern County residents at serious risk, and health and community service providers are urging people to take precautions.

The Kern County Coroner's Office has documented 31 heat-related deaths since 2020, including one so far this year. Carlos Baldovinos with the Mission at Kern County says some of those victims may have been part of the unhoused community.

"That population is very vulnerable, especially if they're out where they might not have hydration, or under a shaded area," Baldovinos said.

People experiencing homelessness face unique challenges during the summer months. Without consistent access to water, shade, or air conditioning, even a few hours in extreme heat can become dangerous. Baldovinos says the environment itself compounds the risk.

"If you have air temperature of over 105, that concrete is probably 130 - 140 degrees. It's not very comfortable to sit in, even to walk in it is not very comfortable," Baldovinos said.

The unhoused are not the only people at risk. Health experts say older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, farm workers, construction crews, and others who spend long hours outdoors should know the warning signs of the most common heat-related illnesses.

"Not limited to and including heat exhaustion as well as heat strokes," said Dr. Kanksha Peddi with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Peddi said heat exhaustion can cause heavy sweating, dizziness, and nausea. If a person's body temperature reaches 104 degrees, they could experience a heat stroke, which can lead to death if not treated.

"I would not wait and try to cool your body, or use any cooling methods. I would seek medical attention immediately," Peddi said.

To help people living on the streets, the Mission operates a day center that serves as a cooling center 7 days a week. Baldovinos says people can come in out of the heat, access services, and stay hydrated.

"There's case managers there to talk to these individuals, and there's plenty of water, ice water that's there to stay hydrated," Baldovinos said.

While extreme heat is common in Kern County, not taking precautions seriously can come with serious consequences.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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