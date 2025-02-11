32nd AD candidate Dr. Chris Cruz-Boone running to keep funding for Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 32nd Assembly District special election is set for February 25 and ballots have already been mailed out with each of the four candidates. One of the candidates — Democrat Dr. Chris Cruz-Boone — is a long-time educator, serving on the school board of one of California's largest school districts, and looking to fight to help keep funding for the Central Valley.



Dr. Cruz-Boone said throughout her years of experience as an educator and board member of the Bakersfield City School District, she's gained a passion for improving public education and her community.

Cruz-Boone hopes if elected, she can bring her advocacy for education and policy experience to all areas in Sacramento, looking to join the transportation committee, previously chaired by her predecessor Vince Fong.

The 32nd Assembly District special election is set for February 25 and ballots have already been mailed out with each of the four candidates. One of the candidates — Democrat Dr. Chris Cruz-Boone — is a long-time educator, serving on the school board of one of California's largest school districts, and looking to fight to help keep funding for the Central Valley.

"I've realized that some of the changes I want to make can't be done without going to Sacramento myself," said Cruz-Boone.

Dr. Cruz-Boone said throughout her years of experience as an educator and board member of the Bakersfield City School District, she's gained a passion for improving public education and her community. She said helping manage the district's billion-dollar budget has given her valuable insight in saving costs without harming her constituents.

"You know, with $2.5 billion going to rebuilding Los Angeles after the tragic fires, we're really going to be talking about like, where can we cut? And so protecting everything I can as far as our development plans in this county is what matters to me," she said.

As an educator — Cruz-Boone wants to promote legislation that benefits schools and development, criticizing laws like Senate Bill 88, which mandates that anyone driving children for extended hours must be certified as a bus driver.

"That law was meant to stop Uber and Lyft, but it's hurting our ability to get kids to school in places that need it most," she said. "We have to look at the real impact of these laws on our schools and our community."

Cruz-Boone hopes if elected, she can bring her advocacy for education and policy experience to all areas in Sacramento, looking to join the transportation committee, previously chaired by her predecessor Vince Fong.

"We're a hub for transportation, not just because we're close to freeways, but because we produce so much agricultural ware. We need to make sure we're at the table for these discussions," she said.

Cruz-Boone's focus on local issues extends to public safety and homelessness, which she views as urgent challenges for communities across her district, including Visalia, Tehachapi, and Ridgecrest.

"Homelessness is a very personal issue to me. It's not just about housing—there's addiction and mental health at play here," Cruz-Boone said. "We need a multi-faceted approach to help people who are in need."

Cruz-Boone said she's fighting to stand up for all the communities within her district and to ensure that resources, whether for education or infrastructure, are not overlooked in Sacramento.

"I'm running because I want to fight for our schools, our roads, and our local industries. Our community deserves a voice in Sacramento."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

