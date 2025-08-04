33-year-old Bakersfield mother of two vanished without a trace

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KERO) — A Central Valley family is desperately searching for their daughter who has been missing since early July and was last seen following her release from Lerdo Jail.

Marissa Espinoza, 33, was last seen on July 22 along Pacheco between Monitor and South 'H' Street in Bakersfield.

Her family tells me she's been battling mental health issues, and they're desperate to get her back home.

Family members describe Marissa as a bright, funny, and hardworking woman, but they say she has battled anxiety, PTSD, and depression since her late teens.

"It was progressive, and she kept a lot of information from us to the point where we didn't know that she was at risk of being unhoused," Monica Espinoza said.

July 8 was the last time her family heard from her. Her father, Ron Espinoza, says that silence set off alarm bells.

"Usually, we would keep in contact, and she'd respond to my texts. She hasn't for a couple of days," Ron Espinoza said.

Ron did a wellness check at her apartment and found an eviction notice on her door.

"That's when we started searching, and we filed a missing persons report," Ron Espinoza said.

The family says they have reached out to extended family, friends, and even posted online, but so far, there have been no leads.

Marissa has a daughter and a son, and her mother says the children are doing their best to stay strong.

"Two beautiful children that love her unconditionally... they're wild, they're happy, they are adjusted — but they miss her terribly," Monica Espinoza said.

According to a police report, Marissa was last reported seen on July 22 following her release from Lerdo Jail. She's listed as a voluntary missing adult due to her age and not being considered an at-risk missing person.

As the family continues to search, they hold onto their faith.

"You've been through a lot, and God has pulled you out — and God can pull you out again. Just do whatever you can to get hold of somebody. If you're in danger, do whatever you can to get away," Monica Espinoza said.

Marissa Espinoza is described as Hispanic, 5'0", 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're urged to contact local law enforcement.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

