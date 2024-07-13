36 Bakersfield students awarded for working the summer away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art hosts the special recognition of Boys and Girls club summer interns.

I got to speak with a couple of interns who shared with me their experience.



The Boy's and Girls Club Summer Program preps students for real-world success.

Boys and Girls Club Internship Program 36 local students took part in summer internships.

140 applicants, and 36 made it through, following two rounds of interviews.

After seeing her sister go through the program Hailey Donoso joined as an intern.

Inspired by her mom's dishes she is happy through her internship she was able to explore her future goals.

"I want to do culinary actually so this kind of helped me to learn how it will work. Definitely how a kitchen would work and stuff. I never knew how to make a pizza before and now I do, so that's a really good skill now."

Tatiana Gonzalez says she is heading off to college... and working with her manager and co-workers in a fast-paced environment broke her out of her shell.

"Helped, not only me but also my other interns just to speak and to talk to each other. Starting conversations with people and I think that's one of the benefits I'm going to get when I get to college."

Ruth Miranda, the senior area program director for Kern County Boys and Girls Club tells me the summer jobs program is two parts,.. where interns prep and train for going into the workforce and intern at select locations based on student interest.

"They are going to be prepared for their first job they ever have and what a great way to enter the workforce first than to be supported and through an internship"

The skills the Boys & Girls Club expects students to learn are.

-Applying for jobs

-Interviewing with an employer

-Resume writing

-Job responsibility and more

"Enjoy it like enjoy the experience cause honestly the program went like really fast and so like even though I just started it's over like this in a minute"

