4th Annual Homeless Persons Memorial Vigil takes place

The Bakersfield Regional Homeless Collaborative along with community partners and agencies have just conducted their 4th annual homeless persons memorial vigil.

20-30 homeless people were honored at the vigil, passing away in 2023. However, it’s unclear as to what the numbers look like for this year however organizers say numbers could be very similar to last year.

“People need to understand that there are folks here that are experiencing homelessness or waiting for process to get into housing, doing everything they can but its a lengthy process and in that process people are actually dying and passing away waiting for housing,” said Program manager for the Delano Navigation Center, Destinie Aguirre.

According to the 2024 Point-In-Time count, there was 62% of people who were unsheltered yet only 38% were able to be sheltered.

As the months continue to get colder, collaborative organizers are urging people to give a little more to those going through tough times.

