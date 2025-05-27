6,000 flags honoring our fallen veterans adorn Historic Union Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members from local organizations and schools filled the historic union cemetery with 6,000 Flags of red and blue for memorial weekend.



6,000 flags dress the historic union cemetery

Alex Billings continues the tradition of honor fallen soldiers and her great grandfather.

Billings great grandfather served Honorable as a crew airplane mechanic.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County Native Alex Billings a Graces memorial High School student tells me even though she came with her school she’s also here for her loved ones.

Alex Billings explains, “I have a lot of memories of him even though I never actually met him, I know that he was a really cool guy and he helped our country.”

She says her great grandfather served World War One from 1916 to 1918 as an army air crew airplane mechanic and died in 1985.

“My great grandpa LR and his wife Dorthy over there we have his parents.”

Her family legacy is buried at Historic union cemetery as he is buried beside his wife Dorthy Billings and infront of him is his parents.

She continues the tradition of placing a flag for others and her grandfather in his honor.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

