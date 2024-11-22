6th annual 23ABC Community Baby Shower in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — 23ABC has partnered with Anthem Medi-Cal the 6th annual Community Baby Shower. It will benifit community organizations the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Good evening everyone, I'm Madi Vollmer, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter, reporting live outside our studio for the 23 ABC Community Baby Shower. I talked with the programs who will benefit from this baby shower.

As we wrap up our 6th annual baby shower, we are grateful to donate all of the baby shower necessities to the Mission at Kern County and Bakersfield Pregnancy Center. Today is a day the community shows their support for the moms, dads, and babies of Kern County. The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center is one of the programs this baby shower will benefit, and they say all of their services are free.

Erin Rodgers is the Executive Director, of Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and she says, "Things like diapers, wipes, formula, baby wash, baby shampoo, all of those things are costing more and more money. This is a day the community comes around those families and shows their support."

Not only will these items benefit the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center but also the Mission at Kern County.

Carlos Baldovinos, is the Executive Director, Mission at Kern County and he says, "You know, a lot of these moms are not able to afford this. As an organization, we sponsor these items, we pay for these items, so it helps our bottom line to help those women who come through our doors."

The Mission at Kern County says these baby shower items will go to the women's and children's program as well as the women's and children transitional programs.

We would like to thank Anthem for making this community baby shower possible.

Tammy Palafox, is the Cal AIM Program Manager for Kern County and she says, "This is Anthem's first year in Kern County under Medi-Cal, so being part of the community is really our goal to get Anthem and Anthem's benefits to serve and be a part of the Kern community. Anthem is very proud to sponsor this and to be a part of this."

To donate, you can visit our website TurnTo23.com or text 23 ABC to 50155. You can also donate to the Scripps Howard Fund.

Thank you, Kern County and Anthem Medi*Cal, for all your donations! Here at 23ABC, we're committed to helping our fellow neighbors, so we'd like to donate $2,500 to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County. Again, thank you for making the 6th Annual Community Baby Shower a success!

