8-year-old Bakersfield boxer is already 6-0 with three titles to his name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 8-year-old boy from Bakersfield is already making a name for himself in the world of boxing. Jayd Soto is 6-0 and has already claimed three titles.

"I won the Junior Olympics. I won the Junior Golden Gloves and the International PAL," Jayd said.

Five days a week, Jayd trains at Warmup Athletics in Bakersfield. His father, Jason Soto, said Jayd fell in love with boxing at age 2 and started competing when he turned 8.

"He works really hard. He's really disciplined. He's really passionate about his boxing. You know, seeing him, how disciplined he is, how hard he works, you know, we're beyond proud of him," Jason Soto said.

Jayd trains under professional boxer Joel Iriarte, who says the young fighter has a natural ability to absorb and adapt technique.

"Jayd is really just one of those kids that picks up on, like, everything, and, yeah, he just really, really wants to be the best version of himself," Iriarte said.

"It's easy for us to be in there and be like, okay, J Dude, do this technique, you know, corrections. It's very, very easy for him to pick up on it. You know, he's one of those kids that he sees it, and then he could kind of like, mimic it, or you know, try to, like, he tries his best to, like, incorporate it into his style," Iriarte said.

Jayd said one technique in particular gives him an edge in the ring.

"Probably the step back two, because they punch and then I'll step back and then two, and then I can give them a standing eight," Jayd said.

In boxing, a standing eight count is when a referee stops the action to check on a fighter.

Jayd's work ethic has also earned him a special nickname at the gym. His father said the young boxer pushes himself beyond his age group.

"They've nicknamed him here the Young Mamba because of his work ethic. He's constantly always pushing himself to go harder. He loves competing with other kids, so not his age, but he comes in here and competes with the teenagers, whether it's just sprints, push-ups," Soto said.

Jayd and his parents said they are thankful for all of the support they are receiving from the public and his sponsors.

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