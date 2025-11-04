8-year-old dies after being hit by drunk driver near Bakersfield food truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 8-year-old boy has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday evening in East Bakersfield, according to police.

The crash happened near a food truck on East California Avenue and Haley Street. The boy, who was initially in critical condition, died due to his injuries.

Police arrested 33-year-old Andres Serna, who now faces a murder charge. This marks Serna's third DUI conviction, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A man was also hit in the crash, though his condition was not immediately available.

Serna was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. He was hospitalized before being booked at Lerdo Jail.

Serna is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

