Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

8-year-old dies after being hit by drunk driver near Bakersfield food truck

Driver faces murder charge in third DUI conviction after fatal crash near food truck on East California Avenue.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Driver Charged in 8-Year-Old's Death in Bakersfield
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 8-year-old boy has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday evening in East Bakersfield, according to police.

The crash happened near a food truck on East California Avenue and Haley Street. The boy, who was initially in critical condition, died due to his injuries.

Police arrested 33-year-old Andres Serna, who now faces a murder charge. This marks Serna's third DUI conviction, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A man was also hit in the crash, though his condition was not immediately available.

Serna was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. He was hospitalized before being booked at Lerdo Jail.

Serna is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Sunny

80° / 52°

0%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 58°

2%

Thursday

11/06/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

67° / 54°

14%

Friday

11/07/2025

Partly Cloudy

70° / 52°

6%

Saturday

11/08/2025

Sunny

75° / 53°

6%

Sunday

11/09/2025

Mostly Sunny

81° / 55°

2%

Monday

11/10/2025

Partly Cloudy

79° / 55°

1%

Tuesday

11/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

77° / 56°

0%