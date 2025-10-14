9-year-old Delilah Loya Dies from Neuroblastoma; Family continues legacy through children's books

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What began as the story of a bright young girl from Bakersfield has grown into a movement of hope, compassion, and canine companionship — all in honor of Delilah Loya.

A native of Bakersfield and a former student at Roosevelt Elementary, Delilah's radiant smile could light up a room. But behind that infectious grin was the heart of a warrior.

At just four years old, Delilah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer. She spent the next five years bravely fighting the disease, in and out of Los Angeles Children's Hospital. Tragically, Delilah passed away last year at just nine years old.

“She had a huge spirit. She was lovely, and she fought. She was a survivor,” said Stephanie Pierce, a close family friend.

Though Delilah’s family has since moved away from Bakersfield, her legacy lives on — through stories, through acts of kindness, and through the powerful pages of children’s books inspired by her life.

Stephani Pierce, a cancer survivor herself, has written four children’s books in Delilah’s honor. Her latest, Winter the Wonder Dog, tells the story of a loyal service dog — based on Winter, the real-life pup who never left Delilah’s side during her most difficult days.

“I witnessed firsthand how Winter was always there for Delilah,” Pierce shared. “She was unwavering. She was gentle with her when she needed it the most.”

Pierce’s deep understanding of the healing power of animals comes from her own experience. While undergoing cancer treatment, she leaned on the comfort of her dog, who, though not service-trained, was a source of strength and emotional support.

“My dog was there with me the entire time I fought cancer,” Pierce recalled. “She’s not service-dog trained, but she was an angel.”

That deep bond between humans and their pets is lovingly illustrated in every page of Winter the Wonder Dog, highlighting the kind, affectionate nature of dogs — and the quiet strength they bring.

But the book is more than a tribute. It’s a tool for change.

Proceeds from every sale support the Hey There Delilah Foundation, which helps cancer patients in need. So far, the foundation has assisted 18 families — 16 of them in Bakersfield — with financial support and resources during their treatment journeys.

Among those helped is David Tavar, a 23-year-old from Texas who was diagnosed with testicular cancer and has been battling it — alone — for over a year.

“I drove myself to my chemos. I drove myself to San Antonio Methodist Hospital to do my transplants — all on my own,” David said. “So just having this — somebody’s support — makes a difference.”

What David didn’t know was that the Hey Delilah Foundation was surprising him with a $1,000 donation to help with his treatment and recovery.

As Delilah’s story continues to touch lives across the country, Pierce hopes that readers of Winter the Wonder Dog walk away with more than just a warm feeling.

“I want them to feel hopeful,” she said. “I want them to feel recognized — and feel the support of a good dog.”

You can find the newest book winter the wonder dog here or you can get a physical copy at Russo's Book Store.

