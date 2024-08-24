9-year-old Delilah Loya dies from neuroblastoma, family honors her legacy with cancer foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 9-year-old viral cancer fighter, Delilah Loya, died from neuroblastoma a month ago. Now, her family is speaking out to remember her and growing their cancer foundation in her honor.



Video shows photos and videos of 9-year-old cancer fighter, Delilah Loya

Delilah battled cancer for five years before dying on July 21, 2024.

Her family started the Hey There Delilah Foundation to help other people battling cancer, and they plan to expand their resources to honor her.

Family of Delilah Loya say she loved adventure and catching a ride on this zipline at Jastro Park, but a cancer diagnosis completely changed her life, and after five long years battling the disease, she’s created a legacy and lasting impact in our community.

“I’m so excited!” Delilah Loya said while on a plane.

That was Delilah.

Her family says she was ready for every adventure life threw at her.

“I want them to remember her light," Delilah's mom, Samantha Loya, said through tears. "She was a light that shined so bright.”

Diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at 4-years-old, Delilah Loya battled cancer at Los Angeles Children’s Hosital for five years.

“I always held onto that hope that she was going to beat cancer because she thought she was going to beat it, so why shouldn’t I believe that too,” she said.

But, Delilah’s condition worsened at the end of July when her lungs stopped working properly, and on July 21, 2024 Delilah died at 9-years-old surrounded by loved ones as her dad held her.

“He said he picked her up and he just held her. He held her for like 30 minutes, and he said he felt her heart stop beating.”

A month after she died, her family cherishes the memories Delilah left behind in artwork...

“This is the last drawing she drew me," Delilah's dad, Irvin Loya, said. "Yea, she said we went to go get ice cream.”

...and photographs...

“She knew she probably wasn’t gonna be here long without knowing it, so she took pictures and left us with all these memories,” Loya said, showing me and album of polaroid photos Delilah kept.

...and unopened toys she never got to play with.

“She did so much more than most people do in their entire life,” Loya said.

Loya wished she had more time with her first-born daughter but says she lived a full life, traveling to Hawaii, meeting ‘Plain White T’s’ singer Tom Higgenson, and taking to the field at Sofi Stadium as a Ram’s cheerleader.

This is just the beginning of Delilah’s legacy.

“Delilah left everything laid out for us," Loya said. "She left us ready to work.”

Loya said Delilah planned to expand their Hey There Delilah Foundation to help other people fighting the disease.

“Our heart is in it. Our heart has been in it, but we haven’t been able to put the pieces together,” Stephani Pierce, a family friend and cancer survivor, said.

Loya says they’re working with a company, Purpose Built, to build their brand and expand their resources so they can become a one-stop-shop for people with cancer to get the help they need, and she says they won’t give up because Delilah kept fighting until her final breath.

“She really pushed. She really pushed, and she really tried really hard.”

While the family continues to mourn the loss of their little girl, they’re still working to create an impact for other people living with cancer.

If you want to support them in their foundation’s work, you can follow them on Instagram to keep up with their journey @heytheredelilahofficial on Instagram and Hey There Delilah on Facebook.

You can also make a donation or purchase the Hey There Delilah book here.



