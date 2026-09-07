988 Day resource fair and blood drive coming to Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A resource fair and blood drive focused on mental health awareness is coming to Beale Memorial Library this Tuesday in recognition of 988 Day.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services partnered with Houchin Community Blood Bank to host their second annual 988 Day Resource Fair and Blood Drive on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Given that it is September 8th, it's a great day to celebrate that 988 lifeline, and just let people know how important of a resource that it is and that there is help available," Tyler Frost said.

The event will include suicide prevention resources, safety plan training, coping workbooks and other community resources. It takes place during September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

"It's geared toward the conversations with people, family members, teaching them how to understand what someone might be going through," Frost said.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services operates the local 988 crisis hotline. Over the past year, its team answered more than 40,000 calls, chats and texts. More than 7,000 involved current or past suicidal thoughts.

"They've had a lot of great interactions and saved a lot of lives. I know the staff over there work really hard," Frost said.

The resource fair is also part of a month-long partnership with the Kern County Library, which includes mental health resources and a curated book list at Beale Memorial Library.

Frost said suicide prevention isn't just about knowing the warning signs — it's also about starting conversations and checking in on the people around you.

"Showing up and being present in someone's life will show them that they are loved and they are worthy of receiving help," Frost said.

The 988 hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you or someone you know is going through a crisis, call or text 988.

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