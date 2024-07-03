A Bear-y Good Time: Breakfast with the Bears event back for the second year at CALM Zoo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The "Breakfast with the Bears" event is back for the second year at the CALM Zoo. The zoo says people can enjoy pancakes provided by Denny's as they watch the bears in their habitat.



Video shows a peak into the CALM Zoo's bear habitat ahead of the second annual Breakfast with the Bears event.

Zoo doors open at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, and the price of admission is the only cost to be part of the Breakfast with the Bears event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nestled in the CALM Zoo, you'll find Cinnamon and Louie. They're two black bears living in the hills of Bakersfield under the care of CALM staff. They have a special invitation for community members this Sunday.

California Living Museum, or CALM's “Breakfast with the Bears” event is back for its second year after the zoo says over 300 people attended last year.

“They got to see how they pull things out and how they try to get into the trash can to get their treats," Elizabeth Graff said. "That's the whole point of the enrichment is to make them work for it. It's like foraging in the wild. We want to make it to be as realistic as possible while also giving them something to do."

Elizabeth Graff showed me around the zoo and emphasized the importance of providing enrichment activities for all of the animals they care for. CALM Zoo houses animals native to California and Kern County, and Graff says many of them couldn’t necessarily survive in the wild, so CALM provides activities to mimic wild living safely.

“Creating experiences for the animal that they would find in the wild," Graff said. "Those things can add up, so this kind of campaign is going to help us build a variety so they're not getting bored with the same thing."

This year, Graff says their goal is to raise $2,000 to build a new platform for the bears, Cinnamon and Louie. The event starts Sunday at 8:00 a.m., and Graff says the price of admission to the zoo is the only cost. All of the money goes to support the animals.

As the bears get their Sunday morning activities started in their habitat, people can enjoy breakfast, including pancakes provided by Dennys, Graff says.

“And the community gets to really see them doing their thing, and it's a lot of fun," Graff said. "They had a great time last year. We're really looking forward to it and expect the same this year."

The event page can be found on their website here. For other updates or upcoming events, visit CALM's Facebook or Instagram pages.

