A comprehensive study reveals the struggles facing South Central Valley communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A community-based study is providing an inside look at the unmet needs of South Central Valley workers and families, revealing significant challenges around housing, healthcare and basic services.

The South Central Valley Community Needs Assessment was conducted by the UC Merced Community and Labor Center in collaboration with the Dolores Huerta Foundation. The survey was done from August 2023 to May 2024.

"This was a very comprehensive survey had over 100 questions, and so we're really thankful to those respondents," said Camila Chavez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Chavez said they surveyed nearly 4,000 people from four counties: Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare.

"The results are saying the data is sharing that, you know, folks are really struggling, that the housing burden is extreme, that there's a major food insecurity," Chavez said.

The study confirms what many residents already know: a lack of affordable housing. Another key issue is that basic healthcare is out of reach for many, especially for farmworkers.

The study also reveals that community members have concerns when it comes to infrastructure, neighborhood safety and street sanitation.

Jennifer Cossyleon, an associate professional at UC Merced, said they hope that by sharing their concerns, change for the better will start to happen.

"This essentially helps to raise their voices on their priorities and the changes that they want to see in their communities, the improvements they want to see in their neighborhoods and the investments that they want their policymakers to make," Cossyleon said.

Although the study is done, there's still more work that lies ahead.

"The next step is really sharing with our legislators, with our decision makers. They need this information in their hands as they are making decisions here in our city councils, board of supervisors and at the state legislature," Chavez said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

