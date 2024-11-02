A 'flourishing' tradition on Dia de los Muertos

A floral tradition that connects loved ones on Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Families create paths with the marigold flower to lead dead loved ones to their altar.

Dia de los Muertos starts Friday, November first and lasts until Saturday, November second.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Every time that you get to hold one, you get to know that… Dia de los Muertos is around. It’s that time to celebrate,” said program director Gladys Flores.

She says the marigold, or cempasúchil, translates to ‘flower of 20 petals.’

But on Dia de los Muertos, it’s more than just a flower. The scent of the marigold is believed to lead loved ones in the afterlife to their family’s altars, or ofrendas.

“The way how they would use the marigolds was to use it because of the strong aroma that it has,” said Flores. “...They would throw some petals on the floor to lead the way, so they could come here and be with us for one day.”

Dia de los Muertos doesn’t celebrate death, but life. The life of a loved one who is no longer with us.

Flores says she hopes this tradition continues to blossom over the years– for all stages of life.

“It’s more than just to continue bringing out loved ones,” said Florse. “Hopefully parents teach this to our kids so this tradition won’t die.”

