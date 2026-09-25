A for sale sign at Taft's Fox Theatre has the community asking what happens to the downtown landmark

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Fox Theatre in Taft is for sale; but its doors remain open as the community waits to see who will purchase the historic landmark and the surrounding property.

The listing includes more than just the theatre. Connected business spaces, apartments above them, and neighboring businesses stretching to State Farm Insurance on Center Street are all part of the sale.

West Side Rec District Administrator Les Clark said the district learned more than six months ago that the owner was considering a sale, and that her decision came down to personal business reasons.

"The message to our community is simple. The Fox Theater is open. We're operating business as usual. And we're proud of what this community has accomplished together," Clark said.

Clark said the property being for sale creates uncertainty, but the district is committed to preserving the Fox.

"We're going to be responsible, explore our options, and do everything we can to keep the Fox an important part of Taft, not just us, but the city of Taft and the leaders in our community," Clark said.

If a new owner wants West Side Rec to keep running the theatre, Clark said the district would consider it — but if not, he expects another entity would step in.

"If somebody comes in and purchases it … and they decide that they want the district … to operate the Fox, then if it makes sense, we'll continue to operate the Fox," Clark said.

The revival of the Fox was a community effort. After COVID-era struggles left the previous operator in rough shape, the city of Taft and the property owner asked West Side Rec to step in. Local businesses and residents contributed what Clark called "sweat equity," including plumbing work from Glenn Black of Black Hall Construction and electrical work from Dowden Electric, to bring the theatre back up to standard.

Clark said the district has since been operating in the black.

Beyond movies, the Fox hosts senior matinees on Tuesdays at $8 per adult ticket, community debates, informational meetings, motivational speaker events through a program called Aspire, and school field trips. Clark said it has also created jobs for young people and second-income earners in the community.

"Not having the Fox Theater in downtown would be a disaster because it's the heartbeat of our community," Clark said.

Michael Long, owner of Black Gold Brewing Company next door, has watched the Fox change hands multiple times in 16 years. He said the theatre is the anchor of downtown.

"The Fox Theater is an anchor for the downtown. It really is the largest business and building that the public uses extensively here," Long said.

Long said a busy night at the Fox fills neighboring businesses too.

"People line up, they come in before they plan, they have a meal or a drink, one of our craft beers. … We get packed," Long said.

When Long spotted the for sale sign, he posted about it on his Facebook page, and the community responded.

"It's a public institution. It means it's like more than just a theater. It affects a lot of other people," Long said.

Long pointed to the Fox Theatre in downtown Bakersfield as a model for what community investment can accomplish, and said he believes Taft could do the same.

West Side Rec says everything will continue operating while the property is on the market, with the hope that whoever buys it will help preserve the Fox as an important Taft landmark.

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