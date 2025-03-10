A Launchpad for Young Filmmakers: 31st Christian Youth Film Festival

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The 31st Annual Christian Youth Film Festival brings young filmmakers to the forefront at the Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield, showcasing their creativity and passion.



The event took place at the Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield, offering a showcase for young filmmakers.

The festival provides a platform for young filmmakers to showcase their work and gain valuable industry experience.

Filmmaker Emily Craw, who has been involved with the festival for 10 years, directs and produces her own film this year.

The 31st Annual Christian Youth Film Festival rolled out the red carpet at the Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield on Sunday, offering a front-row seat to the young filmmakers who are directing their futures, one frame at a time. The event highlighted the incredible creativity and passion of these up-and-coming directors, eager to make their mark in the world of film.

Joe Brown, CEO of the Christian Youth Film Festival, put it, “A lot of kids really want to do this, a lot are just waiting for the opportunity to turn on the camera and build a story.” For many of these young filmmakers, the festival is more than just an opportunity to showcase their work. It serves as a crucial stepping stone for gaining valuable experience and making lasting connections in the film industry. Brown notes that this is one of the most rewarding aspects of the event “Kids that go through the program then go through the business,” he explains.

Open to aspiring storytellers aged 12 to 24, the festival encourages participants to create films that explore themes of faith, hope, and love, all within just a few weeks. The challenge of working under such tight deadlines only adds to the excitement and sense of accomplishment for these young artists.

One filmmaker looking forward to seeing the work of her peers is Brown himself. “I’m looking forward to seeing a movie made by this young lady over here,” he says, pointing to Emily Craw, a filmmaker who has been involved with the festival for a decade. This year, Emily took on a new role behind the camera, directing and producing her own film.

“I have a film in the festival this year which is really cool. For as many films I’ve been a part of and helped with, this is the first film I’ve actually got to direct and produce,” Emily shares. Her film, Wherever You Go, There You Are, is inspired by the song Can’t Run Forever by Vacation Manor. But for Emily, filmmaking is more than just a creative outlet it’s about sharing something meaningful with her audience.

“What makes the Christian Youth Film Festival stand out and this organization is that it highlights stories. Well, what are stories? They’re good, they’re true, and they’re beautiful,” she reflects.

She says the Christian Youth Film Festival continues to be a beacon of opportunity for young filmmakers, providing them not only with a platform to share their work but also with the tools and support to help them grow within the industry.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

